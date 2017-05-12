Aung San Suu Kyi to attend Belt and Road forum in Beijing

Global Times/Xinhua
Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor of Myanmar, delivers a speech at the 2017 International G7/20 Parliamentarians' Conference 'The Challenges of a World on the Move: Migration and Gender Equality, Women's Agency and Sustainable Development' in Rome, Italy, 04 May 2017. Photo: Maurizio Brambatti/EPA

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi will attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation scheduled for Sunday and Monday in Beijing, the Myanmar Foreign Ministry announced Thursday. 

This will be Aung San Suu Kyi's second trip to China since her National League for Democracy took power in April 2016. 

Located on the routes of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, Myanmar is key partner of China under the Belt and Road Initiative, which envisions trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along ancient trade routes over land and sea.

