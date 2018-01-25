Bangladesh golfer skips Myanmar Open over refugee crisis

By
AFP
On Thursday, 25 January 2018

Bangladeshi golfer Siddikur Rahman. Photo: EPA

Bangladeshi golfer Siddikur Rahman on Wednesday pulled out of the Leopalace21 Myanmar Open, citing his support for Rohingya Muslim refugees who have fled a military crackdown in the mainly Buddhist country.

Nearly 690,000 Rohingya have arrived in Bangladesh since violence erupted in Myanmar's Rakhine state in late August.

Siddikur said he "felt a kind of uneasiness" about playing in the $750,000 Asian Tour tournament, which begins on Thursday in Yangon.

"I support the Rohingyas that's why I did not go. It might have sent a wrong message. Being a Muslim I also did not feel safe going there," he told reporters in Dhaka.

Siddikur is a golfing icon in Bangladesh and in 2016, became the first Bangladeshi to qualify automatically for the Olympics.

© AFP

More Articles

Over a 1,000 Kachin war refugees flee from IDP camp
Bangladesh jails two refugees for protesting repatriation
US diplomat resigns from Suu Kyi panel on Rakhine crisis
Myanmar to get six Sukhoi Su-30 fighters
This file photo taken on November 27, 2017 shows Rohingya Muslim refugees looking on near Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP
Bangladesh forces detain protest leader in refugee camp raid
NMSP and LDU agree to sign ceasefire pact
....

Advertisements

This Week