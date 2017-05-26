Chin refugees in Mizoram repatriated

Some 340 refugees from Myanmar, who had crossed over to Mizoram less than a week ago to evade the Arakan Army, have been repatriated, the Hindustan Times reported on 25 May.
Officials of the Assam Rifles, which guards strategic stretches of the 1,643 km India-Myanmar border, said the Myanmar nationals – mostly women and children – were sent back on Wednesday to “avert a major refugee crisis that could have lingered in Mizoram”.
The refugees arrived in waves on May 19 and 20 from Ralie village in Myanmar’s Chin State. People of India’s Khaikhy and Lungpuk, two villages in Saiha district, had provided them shelter.