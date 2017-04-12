China, Myanmar stress win-win cooperation to advance relations

China and Myanmar on Monday agreed to uphold the principle of mutual respect and win-win cooperation to promote the sustained, healthy and steady development of bilateral relations.
China appreciates Myanmar's support for and participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, President Xi Jinping said during talks with Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw.
China will work with Myanmar to synergize the two nations' development strategies, and push forward cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water conservation, electricity, finance and border economic cooperation zone, Xi said.
"China will work with Myanmar to implement key cooperative programs such as Kyaukpyu Special Economic Zone and connectivity projects," Xi said.
During U Htin Kyaw's visit, the two sides signed nine cooperative documents. One was on a crude oil pipeline, which will stretch from Kyaukpyu port in Myanmar to Kunming City in Yunnan Province, according to Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin.
"One section of this oil pipeline and a refinery near Kunming of the Chinese side have already been completed," Liu told a press briefing.
"China and Myanmar have maintained close communication on the operation of the pipeline," he said. "I believe it will be running soon."
Another important cooperation document was on the development and implementation of an industrial park and a deep-sea port in the Kyaukpyu Special Economic Zone, said Liu.
Xi told U Htin Kyaw that China is ready to work with Myanmar to ensure bilateral cooperation on areas that will improve the lives of the people of Myanmar, such as education and agriculture.
He called on the two sides to enrich people-to-people exchanges and increase exchanges in culture, education, youth, health, tourism, media and religion, to consolidate the foundation of bilateral friendship.
He also suggested that the two sides enhance coordination on multilateral occasions, such as the United Nations, East Asia cooperation, as well as the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Framework.
China respects Myanmar's development path which suits its national conditions, and is willing to play a constructive role in promoting Myanmar's domestic peace process, said the Chinese president.
U Htin Kyaw said Myanmar will not forget China's assistance for Myanmar's development and its strong support for Myanmar on international occasions.
He thanked China for supporting the efforts of the Myanmar government to promote national reconciliation, boost economic and social development and improve people's standard of living.
U Htin Kyaw said Myanmar upholds the one-China policy and is willing to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, and strengthen cooperation on infrastructure and border economic cooperation zone.
Prior to the talks, Xi held a red-carpet welcoming ceremony for U Htin Kyaw.
During the visit, the two sides also issued a joint press communique.
In the communique, the two sides agreed to make the best use of the China-Myanmar Diplomacy and Defense "2+2" Consultation to jointly safeguard security, the rule of law, peace and stability in border areas, and boost economic and social development in the border region.
China supports Myanmar to achieve domestic peace and national reconciliation through political dialogue, it said.
Myanmar voiced support for the Belt and Road Initiative and China's Belt and Road forum for international cooperation this May, according to the communique.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top legislator Zhang Dejiang also met with U Htin Kyaw earlier Monday.
Li said peace and stability in north Myanmar directly relate to the security of southwestern China, and China hopes that overall peace and tranquility in the border areas will be ensured.
U Htin Kyaw is on a six-day state visit to China from April 6 to 11 at the invitation of Xi. His delegation of over 30 people includes ministers from Myanmar's commerce and construction departments.
Before arriving in Beijing, he had visited Chengdu, Xi'an, Shanghai and Hangzhou cities.
Courtesy Global Times