China ready to promote bilateral ties, Xi tells Myanmar’s new president

Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated U Win Myint on his election as Myanmar's new president, saying China would like to promote the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level.

Xi said China and Myanmar are traditionally friendly neighbours and in recent years, have seen high-level exchanges. They have expanded practical cooperation, promoted people-to-people exchanges and coordinated multilateral ties, contributing to regional peace and prosperity.

Xi stressed that China puts emphasis on the development of bilateral relations. China is willing to work together with Myanmar to consolidate their traditional friendship, deepen mutually-beneficial cooperation and promote their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level to bring more benefits to the two countries and the two peoples, he said.

