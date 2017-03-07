Defence cooperation between Myanmar and Vietnam to increase

On Tuesday, 7 March 2017

The Senior General and the Vietnamese minister held talks at International Talk Room of the ministry in Hanoi, Vietnam on 5 March. Photo: Senior General Min Aung Hlaing/Facebook

Senior defence officials of Myanmar and Vietnam have agreed to continue strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries and making it deeper, more effective and practical in the future, vietnamnet.vn reported on 6 March.

The agreement was reached during talks in Hanoi on March 6 between Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich and Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a four-day visit to Vietnam from March 5 at the invitation of the Vietnamese Defence Minister.

At the talks, the two sides briefed each other on political, socio-economic and defence-security situation in each country, and shared experience in building the armed forces.

