Dengue rates drop by half

The outbreak rate of dengue haemorrhagic fever (DHF) dropped by half in the first eight months of this year as of Aug. 4 compared with the same period of last year, Xinhua reported quoting state media.
During the period, 11,750 people were infected with DHF. Of them, there were 59 fatalities against more than 100 correspondingly last year, the Ministry of Health and Sports was quoted as saying.
DHF, which mainly affects children under 15 years old, occurred mostly in Ayayawaddy and Yangon regions and Mon state and the disease is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito and was common only in the rainy season previously but it has occurred throughout the year.
Statistics showed that in 2017, more than 31,000 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease across the country. Of them, there were 192 fatalities with 27 being above 17 years old.