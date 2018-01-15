India and Myanmar to streamline free movement for border villagers

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 15 January 2018

An Indian woman walks along the Indo-Myanmar border fencing in Moreh in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur state, India, 10 March 2017. Photo: EPA

India and Myanmar are set to streamline free movement of people within 16 km along their borders. The Central Government has asked the four States that share an unfenced border with Myanmar to distribute “border passes” to all residents living within 16 km from the boundary line, The Hindu reported on 14 January.

The report quoted an official saying both countries had been intending to put a system in place after India raised the issue of free movement of extremists and smugglers across the border.

On January 3, the Union Cabinet approved the agreement between India and Myanmar on land border crossing, which the government said would enhance economic interaction between the people of the two countries.

More Articles

Indian coast guard ships visit Yangon
Chair of UEHRD visits Sittway
UEHRD stresses the importance of health care in troubled Rakhine
Deadly ‘long-lost disease’ rages through refugee camps
China, Myanmar to further military cooperation for border stability
Suu Kyi says action against the army over killings a ‘positive step’
....

Advertisements

This Week