India and Myanmar to streamline free movement for border villagers

India and Myanmar are set to streamline free movement of people within 16 km along their borders. The Central Government has asked the four States that share an unfenced border with Myanmar to distribute “border passes” to all residents living within 16 km from the boundary line, The Hindu reported on 14 January.
The report quoted an official saying both countries had been intending to put a system in place after India raised the issue of free movement of extremists and smugglers across the border.
On January 3, the Union Cabinet approved the agreement between India and Myanmar on land border crossing, which the government said would enhance economic interaction between the people of the two countries.