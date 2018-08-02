India denies border dispute with Myanmar

India on Wednesday said there was no border dispute between India and Myanmar and the demarcation of nine pillars was being worked out in a complete understanding with its neighbour, timesnownews.com.
Rejecting reports about border dispute and destroying of pillars in the Manipur region as false, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said a high-level central team has already visited the spot and reported that there is no dispute on the issue.
He said the Indo-Myanmar boundary was 1,472 km long, out of which 171 km is to be demarcated through a boundary mechanism which both the countries have established.