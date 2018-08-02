India denies border dispute with Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 2 August 2018

India on Wednesday said there was no border dispute between India and Myanmar and the demarcation of nine pillars was being worked out in a complete understanding with its neighbour, timesnownews.com.

Rejecting reports about border dispute and destroying of pillars in the Manipur region as false, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said a high-level central team has already visited the spot and reported that there is no dispute on the issue.

He said the Indo-Myanmar boundary was 1,472 km long, out of which 171 km is to be demarcated through a boundary mechanism which both the countries have established.

More Articles

Aung San Suu Kyi display removed from Canadian Human Rights Museum
Fears grow as flooding displaces 130,000 in Myanmar
New Myanmar Rakhine commission denounced by observers
Nearly 120,000 displaced in Myanmar floods
Bodies of 23 Myanmar landslide victims found: official
Government sets up commission of inquiry to look into Rakhine State abuses
....

Advertisements

This Week