India mulls deporting up to 10,000 Rohingyas

The Indian government is currently engaged in talks with the local government of Jammu and Kashmir as it looks at options for deporting to Myanmar up to 10,000 Rohingyas who it says are living illegally in the northwest of the country, according to a report in India’s Zee News on Tuesday.
The issue of Rohingya Muslims was reportedly discussed at a high-level meeting convened by Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and attended by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Braj Raj Sharma and Director General of Police SP Vaid on Monday.
"We are exploring ways on how to identify and deport the Rohingya Muslims," an Indian Home Ministry official said.
According to the Jammu and Kashmir government's estimate, between 5,700 and 10,000 Rohingya Muslims live in the region, though it noted that none had been accused or were wanted for militant activities.
Zee News said that some Rohingyas in Jammu and Kashmir are registered with a UN refugee body, though Delhi does not recognise its authority.