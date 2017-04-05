India mulls deporting up to 10,000 Rohingyas

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 5 April 2017

Rohingya refugee woman returning home after washing her clothes in a makeshift settlement in Madanpur Khadar in New Delhi, India. Photo: Rajat Gupta/EPA

The Indian government is currently engaged in talks with the local government of Jammu and Kashmir as it looks at options for deporting to Myanmar up to 10,000 Rohingyas who it says are living illegally in the northwest of the country, according to a report in India’s Zee News on Tuesday.

The issue of Rohingya Muslims was reportedly discussed at a high-level meeting convened by Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and attended by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Braj Raj Sharma and Director General of Police SP Vaid on Monday.

"We are exploring ways on how to identify and deport the Rohingya Muslims," an Indian Home Ministry official said.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir government's estimate, between 5,700 and 10,000 Rohingya Muslims live in the region, though it noted that none had been accused or were wanted for militant activities.

Zee News said that some Rohingyas in Jammu and Kashmir are registered with a UN refugee body, though Delhi does not recognise its authority.

More Articles

Rehabilitating refugees in eastern Myanmar
Observers praise ‘well-conducted’ by-elections but decry low voter interest
Bracing for impact
Ko Ni awarded posthumous honor
A demonstration during the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action at Mingalar Thiri Hotel, Nay Pyi Taw on 4 April. Photo: Min Min/Mizzima
Myanmar needs 30 years to get rid of landmines
An emergency meeting of the UNFC’s central executive committee in Chiang Mai on 3 April.
UNFC agrees to pursue political dialogue

Advertisements

This Week