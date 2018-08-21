Laos and Myanmar agree 12th map of border

Laos and Myanmar have approved the 12th map of the border between the two countries, which they will use as an annex to the agreement on a permanent borderline dated June 11, 1994, Xinhua reported.
According to local daily Vientiane Times on Monday, the approval took place at the 13th meeting of Lao-Myanmar Border Authorities at Central Level held in northern Laos' Luang Prabang province on Wednesday and Thursday.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sengphet Houngboungnouang led Lao delegates while the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar U Myint Thu led the Myanmar delegation at the meeting.