Laos and Myanmar agree 12th map of border

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 21 August 2018

Laos-Myanmar border. Map: Google

Laos-Myanmar border. Map: Google

Laos and Myanmar have approved the 12th map of the border between the two countries, which they will use as an annex to the agreement on a permanent borderline dated June 11, 1994, Xinhua reported.

According to local daily Vientiane Times on Monday, the approval took place at the 13th meeting of Lao-Myanmar Border Authorities at Central Level held in northern Laos' Luang Prabang province on Wednesday and Thursday.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sengphet Houngboungnouang led Lao delegates while the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar U Myint Thu led the Myanmar delegation at the meeting.

More Articles

Shwe Mann, Chairman of the Legal Affairs and Special Cases Assessment Commission of the Assembly of the Union. Photo: Hein Htet/EPA
Thura U Shwe Mann talks about working for the country
Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA). Photo: Mizzima
TNLA and Tatmadaw have 15 clashes after 21st Panglong Conference
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo (C), 28, is escorted by police as he arrives for the final argument of his trial at the court in Yangon, Myanmar, 20 August 2018. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA
Verdict in case against Myanmar Reuters journalists due next week
(FILE) - UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan gestures, as he speaks during a press conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 22 June 2006. Photo: Martial Trezzini/EPA
Tributes pour in for former UN chief and Nobel laureate Kofi Annan
A man fumigates a classroom. Photo: MNA
Four reported dead among 1,200 confirmed dengue (DHF) cases
A Rohingya refugee woman (R) works outside her tent at the Kutupalong camp in Ukhia near Cox's Bazar on August 13, 2018. Nearly 700,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar's Rakhine state last year to escape a violent military crackdown. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP
Murders leave refugee camps gripped by fear
....

Advertisements

This Week