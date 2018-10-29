Myanmar and India agree to fight insurgent groups on border

India and Myanmar have agreed to fight insurgent groups operating along the border between the two countries and prevent the smuggling of wildlife and narcotics, according to an article in the Morung Express.
It was agreed upon at the 22nd homeland security meeting between India and Myanmar held last week. During the meeting, both the sides agreed to take action against insurgent groups operating within their territories, an Indian Home Ministry statement said.
The two countries agreed on providing security cooperation and facilitate movement of people and trade across the International Border. It was also agreed to strengthen cooperation on international border management, including construction of subsidiary pillars to better demarcate the border.