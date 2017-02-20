Myanmar fire spreads to China

A fire starting in Myanmar spread across the border to China, raging through forests in two townships and into a protected nature reserve, local forest fire control authorities reported yesterday, according to the ECNS website.

The blaze crossed the border into Yunnan Province late Saturday afternoon. Two sections of forests -- under the jurisdiction of Lushui City.

More than 100 fire fighters were mobilized as they marched into the difficult terrains toward the blaze at about 3,100 meters above sea level.

