Myanmar to host ASEAN Committee on Culture and Information

Myanmar will host the 53rd meeting of ASEAN Committee on Culture and Information (ASEAN-COCI) in Nay Pyi Taw on Nov.12-16 under the framework of ASEAN Charter, Xinhua reported quoting local media.
The meeting will be beneficial in implementing cooperation and communication projects to increase awareness of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), establishing positive views on ASEAN and increasing the holding of culture and art shows.
ASEAN-COCI meeting is alternately hosted by ASEAN member countries with Myanmar taking up the host for 35th event in Yangon in 2000 and 43rd in Nay Pyi Taw in 2008.