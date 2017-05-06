Myanmar sends nearly 150,000 migrant workers abroad in FY 2016-2017

Myanmar's authorities have sent 147,381 migrant workers to work abroad during the one-year tenure of the incumbent government in the last 2016-2017 fiscal year, according to figures released Thursday by the country's Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population.
Of them, about 113,210 Myanmar workers were sent to Thailand while 25,154 to Malaysia, 5,501 to South Korea, 2,486 to Japan and the rest 1,030 workers to Singapore, Qatar, Laos and China's Macao.
Meanwhile, training schools for migrant workers were opened in Yangon and Mandalay in January 2017 to enable them to learn the culture of foreign countries, knowledge for human trafficking, safety, facts in employer-employee agreement, emergency hotlines and other know-hows.
To promote competitive proficiency of workers, Myanmar also plans to cooperate with the Temasek Foundation of Singapore and Singapore Polytech Institute in implementing ASEAN Qualification Reference Framework (AQRF). Workers can apply courses including air-con service, language courses and other courses relating to working abroad at training schools. Over 29,000 trainees were registered in the last FY 2016-2017.
Courtesy of Global Times