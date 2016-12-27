OIC special envoy proposes special registration system for Rohingya refugees in Malaysia

By
Mizzima
Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Rohingya Muslims pray during a protest condemning Myanmar's government violence on Rohingya people in Rakhine State, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 04 December 2016. Photo: Fazry Ismail/EPA

A special envoy of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has proposed Malaysia establish a special registration system to identify and record all Rohingya refugees arriving in the country, the Anadolu Agency reported on 26 December.

OIC Special Envoy to Myanmar Syed Hamid Albar said that the registration system can then be relied on to provide employment and education opportunities for the Muslim minority from Myanmar.

He told reporters in Kuala Lumpur that Malaysia should no longer rely on the identification cards provided by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) as it "does not grant additional facilities for the Rohingya refugees,” according to the report.

