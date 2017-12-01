State Counsellor arrives in China

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 1 December 2017

Myanmar's State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at a airport in China on 30 November 2017. Photo: Myanmar State Counsellor Office

At the invitation of the Government of the People’s Republic of China, State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi left Nay Pyi Taw for a working visit to the People’s Republic of China yesterday, state media reported.

During the trip, the State Counsellor will hold bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping and deliver a speech as the Special Guest of the Government of the People’s Republic of China at the opening ceremony of the “Communist Party of China in Dialogue with World Political Parties” High-Level Meeting to be held in Beijing.

The delegation arrived in Kunming, Yunnan Province, at 11 am local time, where they were welcomed by Mr. Liu Huiyan of the CPC of Yunnan Province, Myanmar Ambassador to China U Thit Lin Ohn, Ambassador of China to Myanmar Mr, Hong Liang, Myanmar Consul-General U Soe Paing and embassy staff.

