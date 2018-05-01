Thai authorities seize 3.5 tons of precursors from Myanmar national

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 1 May 2018

(File) A Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official prepares bags with methamphetamine pills, as part of the 9,321 kg of illegal drugs to be burned in a high-power oven, during the 47th destruction of confiscated narcotics ceremony at Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, 26 June 2017. Photo: Narong Sangnak/EPA

Thai authorities seized 3.5 tons of a smuggled compound, which might possibly be used in the producing of narcotics, in a northwestern border area on Monday, Xinhua has reported.

A Thai immigration unit and army task force attached to Mae Sot district of Tak, about 490 km north of Bangkok, seized 3.5 tons of sodium cyanide, contained in 70 metal drums and hidden aboard a truck in the Thai border district, an immigration official said.

A Myanmar national, identified as Phew Aung, was found the driver of the truck which had crossed the Thai-Myanmar friendship bridge from inside Myanmar and was arrested on charges of smuggling the compound which could possibly be used in the production of illegal drugs.

