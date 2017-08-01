Thailand opens new centres for migrant workers to upgrade their legal status

Thailand’s Ministry of Labour has opened 99 centres nationwide for Myanmar migrant workers to upgrade their legal status, according to the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok.
The ministry began work on 24 July to formalize the legality of migrant workers after new labour regulations took effect on 23 June. The ministry reported that between 24 and 30 July, 35,386 workers from Laos, 72,535 workers from Cambodia and 145,988 workers from Myanmar came to legalize their documents, according to state media.
Myanmar workers who have received a Certificate of Identity (CI) will receive a Thai visa that is valid till 31 March 2018 and visa extensions will be possible.