UN in talks with Bangladesh about relocating Rohingya

By
AFP
On Saturday, 31 March 2018

Rohingya Muslims gather behind Myanmar's border lined with barbed wire fences in Maungdaw district, located in Rakhine State bounded by Bangladesh on March 18, 2018. Photo: Joe Freeman/AFP

Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees who fled to camps in Bangladesh from Myanmar must be relocated to avoid floods and other dangers from the monsoon, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this week.

About 150,000 Rohingya are living in flood-prone areas in the crowded camps of Cox's Bazar and could be exposed to health risks such as cholera during the rainy season, expected to start in June, according to the UN.

"The monsoon is the biggest concern," Guterres told reporters at UN headquarters in New York on 29 March, adding that the Rohingya were "extremely vulnerable to the monsoon."

Guterres said he had discussed the relocation with Bangladesh's government and stressed that "higher ground is the best place for this kind of relocation."

The government in Dhaka is continuing talks with UN agencies on where to move the Rohingyas, he said. There have been reports that authorities had proposed moving them to a remote island.

Some 700,000 Rohingya have been driven into Bangladesh by a major army crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine state since August.

Myanmar authorities say the operation is aimed at rooting out terrorists.

AFP

More Articles

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed his support for Myanmar's new president. Photo: EPA
China ready to promote bilateral ties, Xi tells Myanmar’s new president
New Myanmar president aims to amend military-written constitution
Myanmar clears some Rohingya for return but no date on horizon
Twenty Myanmar migrant workers died early Friday as fire tore through a bus taking them from a Thai border town to Bangkok. Photo: Ye Min/Facebook
Bus fire kills 20 Myanmar migrants in Thailand
Lawyer Clooney to defend Reuters journalists held in Myanmar
Myanmar historian Thant Myint-U receives Indian Padma Shri award
....

Advertisements

This Week