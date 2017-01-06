Story Correction

Mizzima published a story on December 28, 2017 entitled “6 Bangladeshis shot in Myanmar firing in Bay of Bengal incident” based on a report by the Dhaka-based newspaper, The Daily Star. We have since been informed that the Daily Star newspaper’s online report saying six Bangladeshi fishermen were injured when Myanmar Navy opened fire on them is false, according to the Commander-in-Chief’s Office (Navy).
Upon being alerted to this, we immediately took the story down off our website and released a story on January 5, 2017 publishing the views of the Myanmar Navy.
Mizzima apologizes for publishing the story and for any effects the story may have caused.
Mizzima Media Group is committed to reporting and publishing balanced, truthful reports. Because of this, we are particularly perturbed we got the story wrong and plan to renew our efforts to correctly report and check all stories.
Mizzima Media Group