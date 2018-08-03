Villagers flee Namtu fearing fighting

Around 300 villagers in northern Myanmar’s Shan state fled their homes on Thursday, fearing renewed fighting between the Tatmadaw and ethnic armed groups who were seen approaching Namtu township, RFA reported on 2 August quoting local sources.
Northern Alliance troops had taken up positions around Mangche village, where farmers saw them a villager told RFA’s Myanmar Service.
The Northern Alliance, a military coalition of four ethnic armies, has been engaged in recent fighting with government troops in Shan and neighbouring Kachin state.