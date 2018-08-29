Yangon airport celebrates arrival of four million passengers in 2018

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 29 August 2018

Yangon International Airport in Yangon. Photo: Nyein Chan Aung/EPA

Myanmar's Yangon International (YIA) has welcomed the arrival of four million passengers in 2018, Xinhua reported.

Travelling from China's Kunming on board China Eastern Airlines flight MU 2031, a passenger named Daw Khin Phoo Thit was welcomed and awarded 1 million kyats (667 U.S. dollars) at the YIA Terminal 1 on Tuesday afternoon.

The passenger was also awarded 1 million kyats (667 U.S. dollars) worth gift sets which include a two-night stay in Horizon Lakeview Hotel and Resort in Capital city Nay Pyi Taw, a Samsonite travel luggage and other travel-related items, the report said.

