Yangon airport celebrates arrival of four million passengers in 2018

Myanmar's Yangon International (YIA) has welcomed the arrival of four million passengers in 2018, Xinhua reported.
Travelling from China's Kunming on board China Eastern Airlines flight MU 2031, a passenger named Daw Khin Phoo Thit was welcomed and awarded 1 million kyats (667 U.S. dollars) at the YIA Terminal 1 on Tuesday afternoon.
The passenger was also awarded 1 million kyats (667 U.S. dollars) worth gift sets which include a two-night stay in Horizon Lakeview Hotel and Resort in Capital city Nay Pyi Taw, a Samsonite travel luggage and other travel-related items, the report said.