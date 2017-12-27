The 16th China-Myanmar Border Trade Fair opens

The 16th China-Myanmar Border Trade Fair opened Tuesday in southwest China's Yunnan Province to promote bilateral trade between the two neighboring countries, Xinhua reported on 27 December.
The border trade fair has attracted 280 companies from countries including Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.
The fair in China's border prefecture of Dehong has 480 booths - 326 from China, 54 from Myanmar, and 100 from other countries. They mainly showcase food, garment, household applicances, medicine and jewelry, the report said.