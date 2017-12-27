The 16th China-Myanmar Border Trade Fair opens

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 27 December 2017

The 16th China-Myanmar Border Trade Fair opens. Photo. MNA

The 16th China-Myanmar Border Trade Fair opens. Photo. MNA

The 16th China-Myanmar Border Trade Fair opened Tuesday in southwest China's Yunnan Province to promote bilateral trade between the two neighboring countries, Xinhua reported on 27 December.

The border trade fair has attracted 280 companies from countries including Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

The fair in China's border prefecture of Dehong has 480 booths - 326 from China, 54 from Myanmar, and 100 from other countries. They mainly showcase food, garment, household applicances, medicine and jewelry, the report said.

More Articles

Myanmar and China to partner on travel sector development
Myanmar initiates a new programme on Authorized Economic Operators-AEO
State Counsellor encourages greater transparency with resource sector investors
Mr. Achim Munz Resident Representative at Hanns Seidel Foundation holding the Tourist guide.
Tourists advised to ‘go local’ to spread economic benefits
European companies were more reluctant to invest in Myanmar, according to EuroCham
Companies Act of 1914 to be replaced
....

Advertisements

This Week