Bilateral trade between Myanmar and South Korea at over US$458 million

Bilateral trade between Myanmar and the Republic of Korea was valued at over US$458 million this financial year, according to the monthly statistical report of the Ministry of Commerce, state media reported on 8 January.
Over the first seven months of this fiscal year (FY), Myanmar’s exports to the East Asian country reached $175 million, while its imports topped $283 million. Bilateral trade, just in October, was over $56 million, including over $154 million in exports and $247 million in imports.
Myanmar imports cosmetics, food products, electronic equipment, mobile devices and other goods from South Korea, and exports agricultural products, including cashew nuts, mangoes, rice, beans and pulses.
The trade between the two countries last fiscal year was valued at $866 million.