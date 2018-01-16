Chinese company seeks new natural gas sources in Myanmar

China National Petroleum Corp’s (CNPC) subsidiary is exploring new sources of natural gas in Myanmar for a pipeline that transports gas between the two countries, industry websire carbon-technology reported on 15 January.
The gas pipeline project’s vice president Chen Xiangqiu told China Daily that the subsidiary, known as CNPC Southeast Asia Pipeline, is exploring new gas deposits to feed the pipeline, which runs from Daewoo International’s offshore fields in Myanmar.
“The company is looking at building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at the Made Island oil port in the western Myanmar state of Rakhine.”