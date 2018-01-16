Chinese company seeks new natural gas sources in Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 16 January 2018

A general view of the a gas pipeline project in Kyauk Phyu, Rakhine State, Myanmar. Photo: EPA

China National Petroleum Corp’s (CNPC) subsidiary is exploring new sources of natural gas in Myanmar for a pipeline that transports gas between the two countries, industry websire carbon-technology reported on 15 January.

The gas pipeline project’s vice president Chen Xiangqiu told China Daily that the subsidiary, known as CNPC Southeast Asia Pipeline, is exploring new gas deposits to feed the pipeline, which runs from Daewoo International’s offshore fields in Myanmar.

“The company is looking at building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at the Made Island oil port in the western Myanmar state of Rakhine.”

More Articles

YSH’s real estate head upbeat on their Yangon landmark project
Bilateral trade between Myanmar and South Korea at over US$458 million
Myanmar ups minimum wage as economy staggers
Myanmar-China bilateral trade hits US$6.3 bn in first 7 months of FY
China’s Chongqing gas exchange aims to be Asian standard
Myanmar Companies Act an important key to transforming the economy
....

Advertisements

This Week