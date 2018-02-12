Ethnic entrepreneurs to get own business association

Ethnic entrepreneurs across Myanmar are planning to establish a new business association, according to the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI), state media reported on 12 February.
The new association will represent entrepreneurs in regions lagging behind in development. The formation of the ethnic entrepreneurs’ association is aimed at promoting balanced development between urban and rural areas, and ensuring private sector development.
U Aye Win, joint general secretary of the UMFCCI, said the new association would officially be formed within a month, accirding toi the report.