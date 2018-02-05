Export of agricultural products increases this fiscal year

The export of agricultural products in the current fiscal year (FY) increased by US$178 million, compared with the same period last FY, according to the Ministry of Commerce, state media reported.
The export of agricultural products last FY reached $2.281 billion, but the export of the same products this FY, from last April through this January, increased to $2.459 billion, the vast majority being exported by the private sector.
Of the seven export categories, the trade value of only the forestry sector decreased. The overall exports were estimated at $11.425 billion, an increase of $1.931 billion against last year, the report said.