Export of agricultural products increases this fiscal year

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 5 February 2018

Farmers plough the land with cows in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar. Photo: Hein Htet/EPA

The export of agricultural products in the current fiscal year (FY) increased by US$178 million, compared with the same period last FY, according to the Ministry of Commerce, state media reported.

The export of agricultural products last FY reached $2.281 billion, but the export of the same products this FY, from last April through this January, increased to $2.459 billion, the vast majority being exported by the private sector.

Of the seven export categories, the trade value of only the forestry sector decreased. The overall exports were estimated at $11.425 billion, an increase of $1.931 billion against last year, the report said.

More Articles

Singapore makes large investments in real estate.
Singapore makes largest investments in real estate sector
Mandalay Myotha Industrial Park attracts USD 500 million investment
Border trade increases
Nestle Myanmar expects fourfold growth by 2020
Hilton Nay Pyi Taw wins tourism award
IFC, Regulators Assess Corporate Governance of Myanmar Firms
....

Advertisements

This Week