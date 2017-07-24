First privately run pharmaceutical factory in Myanmar begins operation

The first privately run pharmaceutical factory in Myanmar started operating yesterday morning in Yangon. Run by Pacific Medical Industries-PMI the factory includes a quality control lab, engineer office and stores for hazardous goods.
In April this year, PMI got the recommendation from Food and Drug Administration-FDA to officially run the factory designed to prevent environmental contamination and facilitate sanitation and germ clearing processes.
The factory located in Dagon Seikkan Township, Yangon, is expected to fulfil local pharmaceutical demands.