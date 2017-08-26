Hilton announces signing of Hilton Mandalay

The Hilton hotel groups has expanded its footprint in the last royal capital of Myanmar with a third Hilton Hotels & Resorts property.
This week the Hilton announced the signing of a management agreement with Eden Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of Eden Group Company Limited, to manage the 251-room Hilton Mandalay. The hotel, which is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2017, is a conversion of Sedona Hotel Mandalay and will be the third operating Hilton Hotels & Resorts property in Myanmar.
“We are excited to introduce our award-winning flagship brand into the second largest city and last royal capital in Myanmar,” said Sean Wooden, vice president, brand management, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “The prominently located Hilton Mandalay will provide excellent visibility for the brand in Mandalay and we look forward to welcoming both international and domestic visitors to the city with our exceptional, world class Hilton service.”
Hilton Mandalay will offer 231 guest rooms and suites and 401 square metres of event space, including a ballroom spanning 256 square metres. The hotel will also be equipped with a business centre, pool, fitness centre and luxurious spa facilities.
Hilton Mandalay will be located in the heart of Mandalay, along its main thoroughfare. It will occupy a prime location directly opposite the city’s key tourist attraction, the Mandalay Palace, and is approximately four kilometres away from major cultural attractions such as Mandalay Hilland Mahamuni Pagoda. Guests will be able to enjoy unobstructed views of the Mandalay Palace and Mandalay Hill from the hotel.
“Tourism in Myanmar is on a strong growth trajectory, with plans for Mandalay Airport to be developed as a regional hub, and the introduction of our flagship Hilton brand demonstrates our confidence in this important commercial and cultural centre,” said Guy Phillips, senior vice president of development – Asia & Australasia, Hilton. “We are proud of our relationship with Eden Group and are delighted to be partnering with them to open Hilton Mandalay.”
More foreign tourists are visiting Mandalay in the past years, with foreign visitor arrivals in 2016 significantly increased close to 25 percent as compared to 2015. Mandalay is also a thriving trade hub thanks to its central geographic location and connection to the major arterial highway, which runs from the border of China south onwards to Yangon. The city’s location in the heart of central Myanmar and on the Ayarwaddy River also makes it a key distribution centre in facilitating domestic trade.
Hilton Mandalay is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program forHilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in and choose their room.