Hilton Nay Pyi Taw wins tourism award

The Hilton Nay Pyi Taw is one of the winning recipients of the first ASEAN MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) Awards, to be handed out during the upcoming ASEAN Tourism Forum in Chiang Mai, Thailand, January 22 – 26 , 2018, according to a press release. The ASEAN Tourism Forum is a prestigious annual cooperative effort to promote the region as one tourist destination.
“We’re thrilled to have been selected for the first ASEAN MICE Award. MICE is a growing business opportunity in Myanmar, much as it is across the Southeast Asia region. By extending our heartfelt services and through world-class facilities, we look forward to contributing more to Myanmar’s vibrant travel and tourism sector,” said Belmond Lee, Cluster Business Development Manager for Myanmar.
The Hilton Nay Pyi Taw offers eight function spaces for MICE purposes, including the 458 square- meter Grand Ballroom that can accommodate up to 500 people and equipped with a large state- of-the-art video wall. The spectacular and expansive 110-acre hotel grounds offer versatile options for various breakout and team building sessions. A business centre is also available for convenience while the Executive lounge offers a space to rewind and relax or connect with other travelers over complimentary refreshments and canapés.
The hotel also offers Hilton’s Meet with Purpose program, incorporating health, wellness and waste reduction into meetings and events. Balanced and nutritious meals, refreshing and invigorating activities and a smaller carbon footprint to help today’s meeting planners organize mindful and purposeful meetings.
All Hilton hotels in Myanmar are participating in an upcoming regional MICE promotion – Earn 3X Rewards, offering meeting planners triple Hilton Honors event bonus points for all new events contracted before March 31, 2018, and actualized before December 31, 2018.
Hilton has been in Myanmar since October 2014, following a landmark deal with Eden Group Company Limited to open five of their properties in key destinations within Myanmar. Three hotels, Hilton Nay Pyi Taw, Hilton Ngapali Resort & Spa and most recently Hilton Mandalay have opened since, to be followed by properties in Inle Lake, Yangon and Bagan in the next two years.