Hong Kong to help Myanmar establish gold exchange

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 10 April 2017

Tourists from mainland China shop for jewelry as part of an organised tour group, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China. Photo: EPA

The operator of Hong Kong’s gold exchange is in talks to help the government of Myanmar establish a bourse in the country for trading the precious metal, according to the South China Morning Post.

The local exchange will provide Myanmar with advisory and technical support through the Hong Kong Myanmar Chamber of Commerce, for which it will collect a fee, Haywood Cheung Tak-hay, president of the Chinese Gold & Silver Exchange Society was quoted as saying.

It will need to get regulatory approval in Myanmar and the chamber will work out the shareholder structure in the gold exchange, the report said.

