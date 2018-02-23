January inflation rate falls

The annual rate of inflation in January 2018 was 4.4 per cent, registering a small decline compared with the rate in December 2017, state media reported.
The year-on-year inflation rate was 5.23 per cent in January 2018, as against January 2017. In January 2018, Rakhine State recorded the highest inflation rate at 8.68 per cent, followed by the Mandalay Region at 6.41 per cent and Kachin State with 6.35 per cent. Yangon city recorded an inflation rate of 3.71 per cent, while Nay Pyi Taw recorded 3.27 per cent.