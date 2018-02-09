Myanmar and Thailand border trade reaches nearly US$1.16 billion

The value of border trade between Myanmar and Thailand has reached nearly US$1.16 billion, with the Myawaddy border trade gate accounting for the largest volume of trade, state media reported quoting the Ministry of Commerce.
The Myanmar-Thailand border trade totalled $1.16 billion this fiscal year, between 1 April 2017 and 26 January 2018, which included $336 million in exports and $824 million in imports.
Myanmar primarily exports fishery products such as crab, fish and shrimp, as well as onions, sesame, dry tea leaves, coconut and turmeric, while consumer goods, cosmetic machinery, food products, while agricultural equipment and track cars are imported into the country from Thailand.