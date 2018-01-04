Myanmar-China bilateral trade hits US$6.3 bn in first 7 months of FY

The value of Myanmar’s trade with its main trade partner China, as of October this fiscal year, reached US$6.3 billion, consisting of $2.83 billion in exports and $3.5 billion in imports, according to figures released by the Commerce Ministry on January 3.
Meanwhile, Myanmar’s regional trade with ASEAN countries was the highest, closely followed by bilateral trade with its most populous neighbour, China. Border trade with China performed better than trade delivered by sea.
The value of bilateral trade with China was some $10.8 billion in 2016-2017 FY, $10.9 billion in 2015-16 FY, $9.7 billion in 2014-2015 FY, $7 billion in 2013-2014 FY, $4.95 billion in 2012-2013 FY and $5 billion in 2011-2012 FY.
Between 1 April and 22 December in this financial year, the value of border trade through China-Myanmar checkpoints — Muse, Lwejel, Chinshwehaw, Kanpiketee and Keng Tung — reached $4.5 billion. Rice, peas, sesame seeds, corn, vegetables and fruits, dried tea leaves, fishery products, rubber, minerals and animal products are exported to China, whereas machinery, plastic raw materials, consumer products and electronic tools flow into Myanmar.