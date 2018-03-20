Myanmar Ethnic Entrepreneurs Association formed

To encourage ethnic entrepreneurs and sustainable development in their regions, the Myanmar Ethnic Entrepreneurs Association (MEEA) was formed last Saturday at the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI) office in Yangon, according to state media.

MEEA is made up of some 27 ethnic entrepreneurs, including Bamar, Kachin, Kayin, Kayah, Chin, Shan, Rakhine and Mon ethnic groups.

“The main objective is to encourage ethnic entrepreneurs and develop interaction among them in the underdeveloped areas. MEEA will try to link them with financial institutions,” said U Min Banyar San, vice chairman of Mon State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who was selected as general secretary of MEEA.

