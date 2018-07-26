Myanmar exports to the US surpass imports in first two months

On Thursday, 26 July 2018

A general view of the Yangon river port is seen past a main road in Yangon. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP

Myanmar’s exports to the United States surpassed imports in the first two months of the six-month interim period (April to September) prior to the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Myanmar’s trade with the United States was worth US$172.5 million, with exports worth $112 million and imports worth $60.4 million, according to statistics provided by the commerce ministry.

Rice, various types of pulses, forestry products, fish, prawns, apparel, garments produced on cut-make-pack system, and other finished industrial goods were shipped to the United States. Meanwhile, Myanmar mainly imported personal goods, capital goods and industrial raw materials from the United States.

