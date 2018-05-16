New wage formally set

The Myanmar government has formally set a new daily minimum wage of 4,800 kyats (3.52 U.S. dollars) for workers for an eight-hour working day irrespective of type and location of work, Xinhua reported.
According to an announcement of the National Committee for Designating Minimum Wages issued late on Monday, the minimum wage applies to private enterprises which have over ten employees but not small and family-owned businesses with less than ten employees.
After discussions among employees, employers and experts, the new unanimous minimum wage was set across the country, the announcement said.