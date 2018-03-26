Sales for The Peninsula Residences Yangon announced

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. along with its partners, First Myanmar Investment Company Limited and The Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (HSH) have jointly announced the launch of sales for The Peninsula Residences Yangon, according to a press release.
Located in the historic heart of downtown Yangon , at the point where Sule Pagoda Road meets Bogyoke Aung San Road, The Peninsula Residences Yangon is a collection of 96 luxury private homes set within the approximately 10-acre Yoma Central development.
Mr. Serge Pun @ U Theim Wai, Executive Chairman of Yoma Strategic and FMI said, "The Peninsula Residences Yangon is set to redefine luxury living in the heart of downtown Yangon. This dynamic neighbourhood is where Myanmar celebrates its modern progress and its proud history. It symbolises Yangon's revitalisation as an international city of culture, lifestyle and business."
Mr. Clement Kwok, Managing Director and CEO of HSH said, "As a company with more than 150 years of history in operating luxury hotels and residential properties, we are delighted to launch The Peninsula Residences Yangon which will be located immediately adjacent to The Peninsula Yangon hotel , a magnificent and historic building in the former Myanma Railway Headquarters building. The apartments have been designed with local references to design, art and culture and we look forward to welcoming and serving the people of Yangon who have given us our new home in this dynamic city. "
The Peninsula Residences Yangon will sit within Yoma Central, an integrated real estate development alongside The Peninsula Yangon, a five-star luxury hotel located in the meticulously restored former headquarters of the Myanma Railway Company, one of Yangon's oldest and most cherished colonial-era buildings . In addition, there will be two Grade A office towers and a business hotel, all of which are connected seamlessly by a retail podium.
Blending heritage and modern design with The Peninsula 's renowned technology and refined elegance, The Peninsula Residences Yangon offers the choice of two-bedroom, three-bedroom, four-bedroom, Penthouse and Terrace Penthouse serviced residences across its 26 floors. Residents will enjoy access to gourmet restaurants, unrivalled leisure facilities and luxury retail boutiques as well as a full range of private amenities including outdoor swimming pool, fully-equipped fitness centre, steam and sauna rooms and a yoga studio, children's zone and a function room.
Mr. Cyrus Pun, Executive Director of Yoma Strategic added, "The time is right for us to introduce true luxury and exclusivity to the Yangon real estate market, brought about by the world's preeminent brand. The launch of The Peninsula Residences Yangon marks the beginning of a new era in high-end living in our city and along with Yoma Central, will become the benchmark for other luxury real estate developments in the country. "
The Peninsula Residences Yangon is a groundbreaking collaboration between Meeyahta Development Limited and HSH, which is the world's oldest hotel group in continuous operation and owns and operates The Peninsula Hotels. Meeyahta Development Limited is a Joint-Venture comprising Some of the most respected names in Myanmar and Worldwide, including Yoma Strategic (48% [1] ), FMI (1), 12% of the Mitsubishi Companies [2] , (1) 30% the International Finance Corporation (5%) and the Asian Development Bank (5%).