Singapore makes largest investments in real estate sector

Singapore made an investment of US$1.72 billion in 31 projects, as of the end of December, in the current fiscal year (FY), followed by China, with estimated investments worth more than $1.29 billion in 50 enterprises State media reported.
Singapore made the largest investments in the real estate sector. some European countries also invested in Myanmar through singapore.
The Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) has granted approvals to 176 projects with foreign capital of $4.78 billion this FY. Foreign direct investments were pumped into manufacturing, agriculture, livestock and fisheries, and power, as well as transport and communication, hotel and tourism, real estate, industrial estate and other service sectors, the report said.