Thilawa SEZ investment increases $20 Million over last year

Foreign investments worth some US$400 million went into the Thilawa Special Economic Zone prior to the end of this fiscal year, state media reported quoting the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration.

This figure is up by $20 million compared with last year. Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands were the largest investors. The manufacturing sector absorbed most of the foreign direct investments (FDI), accounting for 73 per cent of the total FDI in the zone. Capital was also injected into the trading, logistics, service, real estate and hotel sectors.

Japan invested the highest in Thilawa SEZ, followed by Thailand, the report said.

