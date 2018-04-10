Tourism industry gets boost

A general view of Yangon city. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA

Some 1,628 licensed hotels, motels, guesthouses and inns are operating in Myanmar, as of the end of March 2018, offering some 65,470 rooms, according to state media quoting statistics provided by the Hotels and Tourism Ministry.

The Ministry of Hotels and Tourism issued some 4,503 tour guide licences, 3,449 regional tour guide licences and 2,564 transport licences by December 2017. Further, some 2,676 travel agencies were issued permits by the ministry.

Tourists visit Myanmar through the three international airports, as well as border checkpoints.

