Uber taxi service enters Myanmar

Taxi service Uber Technologies inc. on Thursday launched its smartphone-based taxi service in Myanmar, state media reported on 12 May.
The service is initially available only in Yangon,where Uber is partnering with hundreds of government-registered taxi drivers, an executive of the U.S.-based firm said at a launch event.
The launch comes less than a week after it carried out a 10-day trial run for technical feedback in Yangon, which has over 2 million daily commuters using public transportation, according to the report.