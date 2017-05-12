Uber taxi service enters Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 12 May 2017

A man walks in front of taxis stopped at the traffic light of Sule pagoda road in downtown Yangon, Myanmar, 11 May 2017. US-based ride-hailing company Uber launched its services in Yangon. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA

Taxi service Uber Technologies inc. on Thursday launched its smartphone-based taxi service in Myanmar, state media reported on 12 May.

The service is initially available only in Yangon,where Uber is partnering with hundreds of government-registered taxi drivers, an executive of the U.S.-based firm said at a launch event.

The launch comes less than a week after it carried out a 10-day trial run for technical feedback in Yangon, which has over 2 million daily commuters using public transportation, according to the report.

More Articles

Kyauk Phyu and China’s One Belt One Road – Fake news or wishful thinking?
Trafigura-backed oil firm opens $92 mn Myanmar terminal
Myanmar takes measures to control price manipulation in industrial zones
Myanmar sends business delegation to Israel
Myanmar’s Shwedagon Pagoda attracts over 40,000 foreign visitors last month
IFC and Myanmar central bank promote new credit reporting regulation

Advertisements

This Week