Unilever to team up with Myanmar partner to sell goods in the country

Unilever has teamed up with a Myanmar partner to manufacture and sell home and personal care products in the country, the Straits Time reported on 15 May.
The partnership is between Unilever Myanmar and Europe and Asia Commercial Company, a home care firm in Myanmar.
The two firms will combine their respective home and personal care businesses under the joint venture, Unilever EAC Myanmar Company. Unilever is the major shareholder and the Myanmar operations will be overseen by Unilever's South-east Asia and Australasia regional headquarters in Singapore, the report said.