Border trade between Myanmar and Bangladesh increases

The value of border trade between Myanmar and Bangladesh, as of 9 February, reached US$22 million, which showed an increase of $13 million, compared with the same period last fiscal year (FY), state media reported quoting the Ministry of Commerce.
Border exports between the two countries this FY increased by more than $21.759 million, compared with last FY, whereas the value of border imports was $0.567 million.
Border trade between the two countries is conducted through the Sittway and Maungtaw cross-border trade camps. From last April until February, trade through the Maungtaw gate reached $10.928 million, while trade from the Sittway border point was valued at $10.831 million.