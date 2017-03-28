- Name of event: 3rd annual Aid & Development Asia Summit
- Date start and finish: 14-15 June 2017
- Location:MICC2, Nay Pyi Taw, Maynmar
- Event website: http://asia.aidforum.org
- Organising body: Aid and International Development Forum (AIDF)
Description:
The 3rd annual Aid & Development Asia Summit will take place on 14-15 June 2017 in Nay Pyi Taw, the capital city of Myanmar (Burma).
Gathering 250+ humanitarian and development professionals, The Aid & Development Asia Summit will bring together regional and global expertise to discuss innovations and partnerships for aid and development programmes in Asia, with a particular focus on Myanmar.
The Summit will offer an unparalleled opportunity for knowledge exchange, cross-sector engagement and collaboration between UN, government agencies, local and international NGOs, Red Cross, development banks, investors, associations, media and the private sector.
Be part of this year’s Aid & Development Asia Summit and:
- Compare your approaches with peers and build long lasting partnerships and alliances with UN and government agencies, NGOs, donors, and the private sector
- Hear latest policy and project updates and influence the debate on improving humanitarian aid operations and infrastructure resilience – especially in Myanmar
- Exchange best practice and discover innovations in health & WASH, agriculture and infrastructure resilience, humanitarian logistics, use of (mobile) technology for development programmes
- Gain first hand insights from development banks, donors and government agencies on their financing priorities and funding guidelines
Agenda Topics:
- Improving health resilience & addressing current health threats (dengue, Zika, malaria, TB, HIV)
- Ensuring access to safe drinking water and sanitation
- Building resilient infrastructure to better support SDGs
- Improving lives and livelihoods and the safety of displaced people
- Utilising mobile technology to better reach and engage communities
- Improving connectivity, social networks and data exchange
- Financing of development and aid programmes in Myanmar