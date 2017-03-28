3rd annual Aid & Development Asia Summit

  • Name of event: 3rd annual Aid & Development Asia Summit
  • Date start and finish: 14-15 June 2017
  • Location:MICC2, Nay Pyi Taw, Maynmar
  • Event website: http://asia.aidforum.org
  • Organising body: Aid and International Development Forum (AIDF)

Description:

The 3rd annual Aid & Development Asia Summit will take place on 14-15 June 2017 in Nay Pyi Taw, the capital city of Myanmar (Burma).

Gathering 250+ humanitarian and development professionals, The Aid & Development Asia Summit will bring together regional and global expertise to discuss innovations and partnerships for aid and development programmes in Asia, with a particular focus on Myanmar.

The Summit will offer an unparalleled opportunity for knowledge exchange, cross-sector engagement and collaboration between UN, government agencies, local and international NGOs, Red Cross, development banks, investors, associations, media and the private sector.

Be part of this year’s Aid & Development Asia Summit and:

  • Compare your approaches with peers and build long lasting partnerships and alliances with UN and government agencies, NGOs, donors, and the private sector
  • Hear latest policy and project updates and influence the debate on improving humanitarian aid operations and infrastructure resilience – especially in Myanmar
  • Exchange best practice and discover innovations in health & WASH, agriculture and infrastructure resilience, humanitarian logistics, use of (mobile) technology for development programmes
  • Gain first hand insights from development banks, donors and government agencies on their financing priorities and funding guidelines

Agenda Topics:

  • Improving health resilience & addressing current health threats (dengue, Zika, malaria, TB, HIV)
  • Ensuring access to safe drinking water and sanitation
  • Building resilient infrastructure to better support SDGs
  • Improving lives and livelihoods and the safety of displaced people
  • Utilising mobile technology to better reach and engage communities
  • Improving connectivity, social networks and data exchange
  • Financing of development and aid programmes in Myanmar

