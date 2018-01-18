China, Myanmar launch joint oceanographic research

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 18 January 2018

Myanmar International Terminals at the huge Thilawa industrial zone project near Yangon. Photo: AFP

Chinese research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 03, carrying a team of scientists, arrived at Myanmar's Thilawa Port Wednesday morning to jointly conduct oceanographic research in Myanmar's waters, Xinhua reported on 17 January.

Speaking at the welcoming ceremony, Qiu Yun, chief scientist of the vessel, expressed his belief that the research could contribute to better understanding on regional variations in response to climate change and support the marine ecological protection in Myanmar's waters.

A multi-disciplinary observation including physical oceanography, marine chemistry and marine biology will be carried out during the three-day winter cruise using the research vessel, he added.

