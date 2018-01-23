Historical high school awarded heritage status by YHT

The over a century-old Basic Education High School (BEHS) No.-1, Dagon in Myanmar's former capital of Yangon has been awarded a blue plaque to be marked as an ever-memorial heritage building by the Yangon Heritage Trust, Xinhua reproted quoting education authorities.
The historical school is known as having nurtured numerous well-known state leaders including President U Htin Kyaw and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as other noted scholars, intellectuals, entrepreneurs and artists.
The basic education high school, formerly an all-girls Methodist School and first opened in 1882, was built in Victorian architectural style but it was closed for six years following the World War II.