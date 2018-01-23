Historical high school awarded heritage status by YHT

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 23 January 2018

One of the prominent high schools of Yangon, B.E.H.S (1) Dagon, received Yangon Heritage Trust’s Blue Plaque on 21 January 2018. Photo: Yangon Heritage Trust

The over a century-old Basic Education High School (BEHS) No.-1, Dagon in Myanmar's former capital of Yangon has been awarded a blue plaque to be marked as an ever-memorial heritage building by the Yangon Heritage Trust, Xinhua reproted quoting education authorities.

The historical school is known as having nurtured numerous well-known state leaders including President U Htin Kyaw and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as other noted scholars, intellectuals, entrepreneurs and artists.

The basic education high school, formerly an all-girls Methodist School and first opened in 1882, was built in Victorian architectural style but it was closed for six years following the World War II.

