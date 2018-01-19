Myanmar celebrates the first Forum on Ethnic Sustainable Development

The first Ethnic Sustainable Development Forum was opened yesterday at the Mingalar Thiri Hotel in Nay Pyi Taw, according to a statement.
Hosted by the Ministry of Ethnic Affairs, the two-day forum is being attended by stakeholders from across the country, as well as local and international organisations. A number of topics will be discussed at the forum, including the development of ethnic media, the economy and the peace process.
The Minister for Pa-O Ethnic Affairs, Nan San Wint Khine delivered a message on behalf of State Counsellor Her Excellency Daw Aung San Suu Kyi on the occasion of the Ethnic Sustainable Development Forum.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the forum this morning, His Excellency, Vice President U Henry Van Thio affirmed the government's commitment to critical infrastructure projects which will improve the lives of Myanmar's ethnic nationals, including in the transportation and electricity sectors.
The Union Minister for Ethnic Affairs, Nai Thet Lwin also delivered opening remarks. In his address, he emphasised the importance of ensuring that the fundamental needs of all ethnic national farmers, workers, women and children are fulfilled.
The Ministry of Ethnic Affairs was established as a new ministry under the current government with the aim of promoting national unity amongst the ethnic races in Myanmar. New Ministers for Ethnic Affairs were also appointed in each of the States and Regions in order to facilitate greater cooperation between the Union government and the ethnic nationals.
The Forum on Ethnic Sustainable Development is one way in which the Ministry of Ethnic Affairs is working to promote the socio-economic development of all of Myanmar’s ethnic nationalities, the statement said. Speaking at a Peace Talk with Youths held in Kayah State last month, Her Excellency Daw Aung San Suu Kyi also emphasised the important role of the government in maintaining the literature and culture of the ethnic nationalities for future generations.