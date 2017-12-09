Myanmar State Counsellor opens meet on improving basic education

As part of the Myanmar government’s effort to improve basic education, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi opened a three-day conference Friday to review the experiences of implementing reforms to basic education over the current academic year.
The Conference, hosted by the Ministry of Education in Nay Pyi Taw, brings together key education stakeholders from across the country to consider improvements to the quality of basic education and opportunities to further enhance student learning.
Improving basic education in Myanmar is a core component of the government’s roadmap for education reform, as set out in the National Education Strategic Plan (NESP). Launched in February 2017, the NESP aims to enhance student achievement in a number of ways, including by redesigning and launching new Basic Education curricula.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Conference at MICC-2, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi highlighted the importance of Basic Education curricula reform for ensuring that all students in Myanmar can achieve their full potential. She also emphasised the important role that highly-qualified teachers play in achieving the curriculum’s goals, and urged all stakeholders to change from rote-learning education to critical-thinking-based-education.
Education is one of the cornerstones of Myanmar’s development and it is at the heart of the government’s reform agenda. As part of the government’s commitment to build a 21st century education system, spending on education has been rising steadily since the government took office in 2016.